Cabot Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

CBT opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

