Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $39,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

