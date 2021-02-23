Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of CDNS opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

