California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,660 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAY stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

