California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of NuVasive worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NuVasive by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NuVasive stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -259.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

