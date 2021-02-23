California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after acquiring an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 93.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

