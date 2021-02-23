California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,298 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

