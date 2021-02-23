California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 923 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Outfront Media worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

