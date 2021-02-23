California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 836 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of MicroStrategy worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $10,815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,600 shares of company stock valued at $23,258,771. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $876.00 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.