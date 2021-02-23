Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLXT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.