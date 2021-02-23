Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,480.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 183,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

