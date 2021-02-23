Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

HYT opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.