Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

