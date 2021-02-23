Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,794 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 7.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.