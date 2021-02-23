Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,937 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.