Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

NYSE ENR opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

