Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.