Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $394,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 16,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

