Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,576 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 386,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.