Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

