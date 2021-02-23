Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

