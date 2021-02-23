Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.07. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.61.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Cormark lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.