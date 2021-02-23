Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 96 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 64.55 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. Litigation Capital Management has a 1-year low of GBX 37.87 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.89.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

