Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.38

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 24173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio is -29.95%.

Canadian Banc Company Profile (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

