Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,998,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. 1,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $91.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

