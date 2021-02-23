Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $233,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $225,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 56,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,944. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.