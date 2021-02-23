Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$147.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CNR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total transaction of C$994,734.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,218,683.80. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total value of C$27,032,849.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at C$1,950,462,304.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,114,280 shares of company stock worth $160,301,767.

TSE CNR opened at C$135.46 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$138.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

