Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.61.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$42.70 billion and a PE ratio of -72.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.70. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$38.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.32, for a total value of C$93,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,060.36. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total value of C$2,351,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,350 shares of company stock valued at $764,991 and sold 194,500 shares valued at $6,142,971.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

