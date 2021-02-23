Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$205.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTC.A. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$193.13.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$172.43 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$183.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$154.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

