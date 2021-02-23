Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $10.54. 1,133,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 929,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. On average, analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.