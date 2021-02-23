Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.89 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNNE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 29,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $46.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

