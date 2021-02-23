Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 744,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,217. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.