Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 16.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 271.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CMD has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

