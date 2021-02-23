Capital Management Associates NY Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.56. The company had a trading volume of 716,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.40. The stock has a market cap of $750.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.