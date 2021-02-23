Capital Management Associates NY Invests $681,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

