Capital Management Associates NY Purchases 600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $458.70. 117,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

