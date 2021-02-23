Capital Management Associates NY Takes $980,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

