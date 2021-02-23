Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $438.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

