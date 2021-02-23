Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.74.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $47,743,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $38,564,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.