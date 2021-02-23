Cardstack Market Cap Reaches $11.44 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Cardstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardstack has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $11.44 million and $119,614.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.00697137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00037585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.35 or 0.04305158 BTC.

About Cardstack

CARD is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

