CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $32,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -174.67 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.