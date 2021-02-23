CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.22

Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 4572920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.