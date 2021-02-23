Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.