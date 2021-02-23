Cartesi Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.08 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Cartesi has a total market cap of $39.08 million and $13.39 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.81 or 0.00455268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.00481649 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,871,021 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

