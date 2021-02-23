Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Northland Securities

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CASA. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.