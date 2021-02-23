CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.