Cedar Fair, L.P. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.84). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.36.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

FUN stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

