Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Jane Muirsmith Acquires 6,800 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Jane Muirsmith acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.16 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,674.40 ($34,767.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.49.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

