Centennial Resource Development Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,323 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 2,529 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 6.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

