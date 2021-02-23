Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.25

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $8.40. Century Casinos shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 233,873 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $233.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

